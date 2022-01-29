For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s traded shares were 0.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.30% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the ARBK share is $21.00, that puts it down -124.36 from that peak though still a striking 15.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.90. The company’s market capitalization is $438.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 537.53K shares over the past three months.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ARBK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.71.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) registered a 1.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.30% in intraday trading to $9.36 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.80%, and it has moved by -26.99% in 30 days. The short interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.82, which implies an increase of 62.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $36.67 respectively. As a result, ARBK is trading at a discount of -291.77% off the target high and -124.36% off the low.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Argo Blockchain plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.44 million by the end of Mar 2022.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Argo Blockchain plc insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.94%, with the float percentage being 4.94%. Caas Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 0.85% of all shares), a total value of $6.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of MMCAP International, Inc. SPC’s that is approximately 0.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.2 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF owns about 17878.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value.