Following Its 52-Week Low, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR)’S Share Price Rose 12.61% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -31.95%

During the last session, Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s traded shares were 0.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.32% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SPIR share is $19.50, that puts it down -747.83 from that peak though still a striking 12.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.01. The company’s market capitalization is $380.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SPIR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) registered a 1.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.32% in intraday trading to $2.30 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.60%, and it has moved by -32.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.58%. The short interest in Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) is 0.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.31, which implies an increase of 68.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, SPIR is trading at a discount of -508.7% off the target high and 23.91% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.9 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.05 million by the end of Mar 2022.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

Spire Global Inc. insiders own 13.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.58%, with the float percentage being 34.31%. Deer IX & Co. Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.28 million shares (or 5.44% of all shares), a total value of $91.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $62.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15513.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.19 million.