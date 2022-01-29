Following Its 52-Week Low, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)’S Share Price Rose 38.5% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 28.27%

During the last session, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the PUMP share is $13.99, that puts it down -34.65 from that peak though still a striking 38.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.09B, and the average trade volume was 836.30K shares over the past three months.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PUMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) trade information

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.05% in intraday trading to $10.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.00%, and it has moved by 26.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.04%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.36, which implies an increase of 15.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, PUMP is trading at a discount of -34.74% off the target high and -5.87% off the low.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ProPetro Holding Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares have gone up 37.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 26.09% against 31.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.70% this quarter and then jump 105.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.71 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $274.95 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $154.34 million and $173.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.60% and then jump by 58.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.20%. While earnings are projected to return -167.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -10.90% per annum.

PUMP Dividends

ProPetro Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s Major holders

ProPetro Holding Corp. insiders own 27.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.31%, with the float percentage being 104.19%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 254 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.55 million shares (or 15.04% of all shares), a total value of $134.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.47 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $81.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.48 million, or about 5.30% of the stock, which is worth about $47.39 million.