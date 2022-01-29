Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) Has Been Falling -30.95% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.64% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the EGLX share is $8.88, that puts it down -337.44 from that peak though still a striking 5.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $271.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) trade information

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) registered a 4.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.64% in intraday trading to $2.03 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.73%, and it has moved by -30.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.26%. The short interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) is 0.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.69, which implies an increase of 79.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, EGLX is trading at a discount of -491.13% off the target high and -294.09% off the low.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares have gone down -59.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.50% against 12.10.

EGLX Dividends

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s Major holders

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. insiders own 19.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.92%, with the float percentage being 22.31%. Boothbay Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.84 million shares (or 3.85% of all shares), a total value of $17.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.87 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 2.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (EGLX) shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund owns about 2.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $2.17 million.