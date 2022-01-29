ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s traded shares were 0.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.10% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the NDRA share is $3.10, that puts it down -443.86 from that peak though still a striking 12.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $24.52M, and the average trade volume was 316.16K shares over the past three months.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NDRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) registered a -5.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.10% in intraday trading to $0.57 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.15%, and it has moved by -20.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.03%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.13, which implies an increase of 90.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.25 respectively. As a result, NDRA is trading at a discount of -996.49% off the target high and -952.63% off the low.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) shares have gone down -68.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.14% against 15.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300k by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.20%. While earnings are projected to return 73.00% in 2022.

NDRA Dividends

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. insiders own 2.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.43%, with the float percentage being 9.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.71 million shares (or 4.06% of all shares), a total value of $2.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.71 million shares, is of GWM Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $0.89 million.