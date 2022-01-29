eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) On Friday – Up 4.63 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.86% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the EMAN share is $5.42, that puts it down -401.85 from that peak though still a striking 4.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $81.82M, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EMAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) registered a 2.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.86% in intraday trading to $1.08 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.47%, and it has moved by -13.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.09%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 78.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, EMAN is trading at a discount of -362.96% off the target high and -362.96% off the low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eMagin Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares have gone down -63.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.84% against 25.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.10%. While earnings are projected to return -112.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

eMagin Corporation insiders own 3.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.49%, with the float percentage being 25.38%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.33 million shares (or 4.59% of all shares), a total value of $7.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 3.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $4.16 million.