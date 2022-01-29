During The Past Six Months, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Shares Took An -51.35% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.99% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the BHAT share is $2.20, that puts it down -528.57 from that peak though still a striking 8.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $19.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.99% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.43%, and it has moved by -18.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.76%. The short interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.34 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -19.50% in 2022.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 27 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. insiders own 38.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.64%, with the float percentage being 10.76%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $79427.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52225.0 shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $31857.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13117.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9091.0 market value.