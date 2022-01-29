Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) Investing Potential Is $0.24

During the last session, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.45% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the DFFN share is $1.85, that puts it down -670.83 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $25.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. DFFN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) trade information

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) registered a -0.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.45% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.55%, and it has moved by -22.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.82%. The short interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is 1.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 88.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, DFFN is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -733.33% off the low.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) shares have gone down -56.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.67% against 8.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 62.10%. While earnings are projected to return 83.00% in 2022.

DFFN Dividends

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s Major holders

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.22%, with the float percentage being 9.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 4.53% of all shares), a total value of $2.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.64 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.74 million.