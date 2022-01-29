Could TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the TDCX share is $30.00, that puts it down -124.38 from that peak though still a striking 10.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.00. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 329.12K shares over the past three months.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) trade information

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $13.37 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.45%, and it has moved by -26.54% in 30 days. The short interest in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) is 0.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.14, which implies an increase of 63.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.25 and $43.24 respectively. As a result, TDCX is trading at a discount of -223.41% off the target high and -141.21% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 17.10% in 2022.

TDCX Dividends

TDCX Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)’s Major holders

TDCX Inc. insiders own 0.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.91%, with the float percentage being 37.19%.