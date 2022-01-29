Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) Declined -13.87% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.86% or $1.53. The 52-week high for the BASE share is $52.26, that puts it down -148.98 from that peak though still a striking 9.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.10. The company’s market capitalization is $921.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 589.93K shares over the past three months.

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BASE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) trade information

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) registered a 7.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.86% in intraday trading to $20.99 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.80%, and it has moved by -13.87% in 30 days. The short interest in Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) is 3.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.43, which implies an increase of 46.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, BASE is trading at a discount of -138.21% off the target high and -42.93% off the low.

Couchbase Inc. (BASE) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.99 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.62 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -50.60% in 2022.

BASE Dividends

Couchbase Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Couchbase Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)’s Major holders

Couchbase Inc. insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.18%, with the float percentage being 82.82%. GPI Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.37 million shares (or 10.02% of all shares), a total value of $135.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.78 million shares, is of Adams Street Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 4.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $55.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Couchbase Inc. (BASE) shares are Baron Discovery Fund and Invesco Technology Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Baron Discovery Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $25.69 million.