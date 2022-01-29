CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) At $0.31 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.32% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CTK share is $7.20, that puts it down -2222.58 from that peak though still a striking 3.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $17.96M, and the average trade volume was 1.57 million shares over the past three months.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CTK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) trade information

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) registered a -0.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.32% in intraday trading to $0.31 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.22%, and it has moved by -40.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.67, which implies an increase of 81.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.67 and $1.67 respectively. As a result, CTK is trading at a discount of -438.71% off the target high and -438.71% off the low.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) shares have gone down -78.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.59% against 6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 103.60% this quarter and then jump 105.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -39.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return -31.70% in 2022.

CTK Dividends

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s Major holders

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. insiders own 4.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.74%, with the float percentage being 1.81%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 3.50% of all shares), a total value of $2.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.42 million shares, is of SC China Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 0.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.21 million market value.