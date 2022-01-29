Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) Investing Potential Is $26.34

During the last session, Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.23% or $1.07. The 52-week high for the ROAD share is $44.99, that puts it down -70.8 from that peak though still a striking 15.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average trade volume was 262.72K shares over the past three months.

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) trade information

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) registered a 4.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.23% in intraday trading to $26.34 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.72%, and it has moved by -12.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.32%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.67, which implies an increase of 21.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, ROAD is trading at a discount of -51.86% off the target high and -13.9% off the low.

Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Construction Partners Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) shares have gone down -21.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 105.13% against 19.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.70% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $240.16 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $224.39 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.10%. While earnings are projected to return -50.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 52.80% per annum.

ROAD Dividends

Construction Partners Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s Major holders

Construction Partners Inc. insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.41%, with the float percentage being 90.14%. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.32 million shares (or 13.06% of all shares), a total value of $177.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.52 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 8.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $117.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) shares are Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Conestoga Small Cap Fund owns about 3.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 3.22% of the stock, which is worth about $43.82 million.