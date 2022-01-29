Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) Given A -74.71% drop From High?

During the last session, Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the MARPS share is $8.98, that puts it down -74.71 from that peak though still a striking 27.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $10.34M, and the average trade volume was 23.09K shares over the past three months.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) trade information

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.26% in intraday trading to $5.14 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.34%, and it has moved by 17.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.94%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.60%. While earnings are projected to return -71.90% in 2022.

MARPS Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marine Petroleum Trust is 0.22, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s Major holders

Marine Petroleum Trust insiders own 19.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.51%, with the float percentage being 6.83%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 62900.0 shares (or 3.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27225.0 shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 1.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 339.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1715.0 market value.