Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) Fall -80.22% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.20% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the CDZI share is $14.69, that puts it down -448.13 from that peak though still a striking 7.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $115.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 329.36K shares over the past three months.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) trade information

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) registered a 7.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.20% in intraday trading to $2.68 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.55%, and it has moved by -24.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.99%. The short interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) is 1.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.44 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.50, which implies an increase of 84.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.50 and $17.50 respectively. As a result, CDZI is trading at a discount of -552.99% off the target high and -552.99% off the low.

Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cadiz Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) shares have gone down -80.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.68% against 18.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.90%. While earnings are projected to return 0.50% in 2022.

CDZI Dividends

Cadiz Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)’s Major holders

Cadiz Inc. insiders own 37.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.37%, with the float percentage being 43.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.81 million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $12.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $3.1 million.