Boom Or Bust? Where Will Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.32% or $1.17. The 52-week high for the DSGN share is $50.50, that puts it down -303.68 from that peak though still a striking 17.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.37. The company’s market capitalization is $773.62M, and the average trade volume was 192.47K shares over the past three months.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. DSGN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) trade information

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) registered a 10.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.32% in intraday trading to $12.51 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.00%, and it has moved by -36.79% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.33, which implies an increase of 57.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, DSGN is trading at a discount of -235.73% off the target high and 20.06% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -304.40% in 2022.

DSGN Dividends

Design Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s Major holders

Design Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 29.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.69%, with the float percentage being 86.13%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.36 million shares (or 9.64% of all shares), a total value of $78.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.77 million shares, is of Logos Global Management LP’s that is approximately 4.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $5.88 million.