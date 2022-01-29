BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Rose 6.18% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -26.21% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.81% or $1.51. The 52-week high for the BLFS share is $60.67, that puts it down -120.62 from that peak though still a striking 6.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17B, and the average trade volume was 457.94K shares over the past three months.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BLFS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) registered a 5.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.81% in intraday trading to $27.50 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.18%, and it has moved by -30.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.48%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.43, which implies an increase of 56.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, BLFS is trading at a discount of -147.27% off the target high and -118.18% off the low.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioLife Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) shares have gone down -41.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 12.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -183.30% this quarter and then drop -233.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 143.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.12 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.04 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.73 million and $16.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 138.50% and then jump by 119.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.90%. While earnings are projected to return 214.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

BLFS Dividends

BioLife Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s Major holders

BioLife Solutions Inc. insiders own 6.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.76%, with the float percentage being 84.65%. Casdin Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.57 million shares (or 18.59% of all shares), a total value of $320.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $178.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $104.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $43.32 million.