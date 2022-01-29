Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) Has Been Falling -27.00% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s traded shares were 0.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.65% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the AZRE share is $41.72, that puts it down -214.87 from that peak though still a striking 2.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.97. The company’s market capitalization is $700.00M, and the average trade volume was 233.06K shares over the past three months.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AZRE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) trade information

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) registered a -2.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.65% in intraday trading to $13.25 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.62%, and it has moved by -22.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.05%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.78, which implies an increase of 61.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.24 and $42.80 respectively. As a result, AZRE is trading at a discount of -223.02% off the target high and -105.58% off the low.

Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Azure Power Global Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) shares have gone down -49.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 151.06% against -7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 106.50% this quarter and then jump 15.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $59.51 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $71.64 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.40%. While earnings are projected to return -66.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.30% per annum.

AZRE Dividends

Azure Power Global Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s Major holders

Azure Power Global Limited insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.62%, with the float percentage being 106.70%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.26 million shares (or 50.19% of all shares), a total value of $533.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.68 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $58.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $26.91 million.