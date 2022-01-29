As The Stock Rises By 9.66% Year-To-Date, NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s traded shares were 0.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.38% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NCNA share is $6.50, that puts it down -149.04 from that peak though still a striking 27.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.88. The company’s market capitalization is $136.66M, and the average trade volume was 312.67K shares over the past three months.

NuCana plc (NCNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. NCNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$19.3.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

NuCana plc (NCNA) registered a 0.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.38% in intraday trading to $2.61 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.43%, and it has moved by 12.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.84%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.62, which implies an increase of 77.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.20 and $16.35 respectively. As a result, NCNA is trading at a discount of -526.44% off the target high and -99.23% off the low.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NuCana plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NuCana plc (NCNA) shares have gone up 23.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.65% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.60% this quarter and then drop -10.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.20%. While earnings are projected to return -22.70% in 2022.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

NuCana plc insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.26%, with the float percentage being 36.27%. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.0 million shares (or 15.34% of all shares), a total value of $20.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.66 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NuCana plc (NCNA) shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund owns about 2.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $1.52 million.