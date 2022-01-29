As The Stock Falls By -23.32% Year-To-Date, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.93% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the BTAI share is $67.74, that puts it down -334.51 from that peak though still a striking 4.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.91. The company’s market capitalization is $455.85M, and the average trade volume was 311.22K shares over the past three months.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BTAI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.11.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) registered a 3.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.93% in intraday trading to $15.59 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.53%, and it has moved by -27.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.63, which implies an increase of 80.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $140.00 respectively. As a result, BTAI is trading at a discount of -798.01% off the target high and -34.7% off the low.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) shares have gone down -39.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.94% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.60% this quarter and then drop -10.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -87.20% in 2022.

BTAI Dividends

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 32.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.64%, with the float percentage being 74.48%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.79 million shares (or 13.53% of all shares), a total value of $114.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.38 million shares, is of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s that is approximately 4.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $41.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 3.76% of the stock, which is worth about $31.91 million.