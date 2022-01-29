After OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) Surges -579.01% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.58% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the OCX share is $6.57, that puts it down -305.56 from that peak though still a striking 6.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $164.98M, and the average trade volume was 528.44K shares over the past three months.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. OCX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) trade information

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) registered a 6.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.58% in intraday trading to $1.62 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.86%, and it has moved by -22.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.36%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.46, which implies an increase of 74.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.10 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, OCX is trading at a discount of -579.01% off the target high and -91.36% off the low.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OncoCyte Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares have gone down -68.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 13.04% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.40% this quarter and then drop -140.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 538.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.62 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.7 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $503k and $1.12 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 619.70% and then jump by 140.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.90%. While earnings are projected to return -4.60% in 2022.

OCX Dividends

OncoCyte Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX)’s Major holders

OncoCyte Corporation insiders own 10.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.01%, with the float percentage being 69.08%. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 17.35 million shares (or 18.81% of all shares), a total value of $61.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.22 million shares, is of Pura Vida Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 13.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $43.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $4.55 million.