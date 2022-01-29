After A -12.48% Drop In The Last Week, Does Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s traded shares were 0.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday loss of 1.06% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the KAVL share is $43.80, that puts it down -7721.43 from that peak though still a striking 3.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $17.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (KAVL) registered a 1.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.06% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.48%, and it has moved by -20.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.07%. The short interest in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. insiders own 60.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.05%, with the float percentage being 5.17%. CVI Holdings, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 0.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.25 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 31106.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $58168.0 market value.