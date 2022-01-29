A Quick Glance At Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) Stock: It Is down -4.68% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -17.54 Percent

During the last session, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.50% or -$1.17. The 52-week high for the EWTX share is $40.49, that puts it down -221.35 from that peak though still a striking -4.68% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.19. The company’s market capitalization is $619.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 423.92K shares over the past three months.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. EWTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) registered a -8.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.50% in intraday trading to $12.60 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.64%, and it has moved by -15.78% in 30 days. The short interest in Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) is 2.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.25, which implies an increase of 53.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, EWTX is trading at a discount of -169.84% off the target high and 12.7% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -76.40% in 2022.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.16%, with the float percentage being 105.37%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.94 million shares (or 28.29% of all shares), a total value of $231.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.59 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 11.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $92.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $12.26 million.