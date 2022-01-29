A Quick Glance At Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) Stock: It Is up 12.67% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -10.98 Percent

During the last session, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s traded shares were 0.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $119.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.13% or $4.75. The 52-week high for the ASND share is $178.71, that puts it down -49.22 from that peak though still a striking 12.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $104.59. The company’s market capitalization is $7.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 245.82K shares over the past three months.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ASND has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) trade information

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) registered a 4.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.13% in intraday trading to $119.76 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.92%, and it has moved by -10.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.24%. The short interest in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is 2.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $166.58, which implies an increase of 28.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120.54 and $189.81 respectively. As a result, ASND is trading at a discount of -58.49% off the target high and -0.65% off the low.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ascendis Pharma A/S has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares have gone up 1.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.38% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.10% this quarter and then drop -72.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.97 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.55 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $651.1k and $878.24k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 509.70% and then jump by 987.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.00%. While earnings are projected to return -76.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -1.13% per annum.

ASND Dividends

Ascendis Pharma A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s Major holders

Ascendis Pharma A/S insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.71%, with the float percentage being 103.76%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 227 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.78 million shares (or 13.69% of all shares), a total value of $1.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.39 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) shares are Artisan Mid-Cap Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Artisan Mid-Cap Fund owns about 1.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $215.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $178.99 million.