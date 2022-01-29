A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: TWKS), As It Continued To Fall -26.82% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.78% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the TWKS share is $34.43, that puts it down -75.48 from that peak though still a striking 3.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.03. The company’s market capitalization is $6.19B, and the average trade volume was 556.90K shares over the past three months.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TWKS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) trade information

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) registered a 2.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.78% in intraday trading to $19.62 this Friday, 01/28/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.79%, and it has moved by -24.57% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.00, which implies an increase of 42.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, TWKS is trading at a discount of -83.49% off the target high and -52.91% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $286.47 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $295.26 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 157.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 36.27% per annum.

TWKS Dividends

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)’s Major holders

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. insiders own 83.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.80%, with the float percentage being 140.88%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.58 million shares (or 2.48% of all shares), a total value of $217.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.25 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 1.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $150.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 2.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.37 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $69.09 million.