Year-To-Date, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Price Has Decrease -17.48%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $183.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.58% or -$4.84. The 52-week high for the NXPI share is $239.91, that puts it down -31.01 from that peak though still a striking 12.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $159.80. The company’s market capitalization is $49.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.36 million shares over the past three months.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. NXPI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) trade information

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) registered a -2.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.58% in intraday trading to $183.12 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.84%, and it has moved by -18.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.38%. The short interest in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is 5.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $242.16, which implies an increase of 24.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $170.00 and $300.00 respectively. As a result, NXPI is trading at a discount of -63.83% off the target high and 7.16% off the low.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NXP Semiconductors N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares have gone down -7.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.90% against 24.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.70% this quarter and then jump 21.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.96 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.51 billion and $2.56 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.60% and then jump by 15.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.40%. While earnings are projected to return -78.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.86% per annum.

NXPI Dividends

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 2.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s Major holders

NXP Semiconductors N.V. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.97%, with the float percentage being 93.28%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,358 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.58 million shares (or 8.49% of all shares), a total value of $4.42 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.15 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.95 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns about 5.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.09 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.78 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $759.64 million.