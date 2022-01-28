W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI)’s Stock Is Up 61.54% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the recent session, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.43% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the WTI share is $5.14, that puts it down -24.15 from that peak though still a striking 43.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.36. The company’s market capitalization is $618.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) registered a -1.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.43% in intraday trading to $4.14 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.47%, and it has moved by 24.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.54%. The short interest in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is 9.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.41 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that W&T Offshore Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) shares have gone up 0.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 243.75% against -9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 340.00% this quarter and then jump 81.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $147.95 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $154.58 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return -49.00% in 2022.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

W&T Offshore Inc. insiders own 34.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.85%, with the float percentage being 58.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.29 million shares (or 7.23% of all shares), a total value of $38.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.75 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.14 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $8.79 million.