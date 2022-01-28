Will AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s traded shares were 2.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ABCL share is $55.22, that puts it down -610.68 from that peak though still a striking 4.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.42. The company’s market capitalization is $2.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ABCL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $7.77 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.43%, and it has moved by -43.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.91%. The short interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is 9.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.88, which implies an increase of 80.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $49.00 respectively. As a result, ABCL is trading at a discount of -530.63% off the target high and -221.75% off the low.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AbCellera Biologics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares have gone down -50.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.33% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -59.10% this quarter and then drop -78.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120.31 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $207.91 million and $202.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -42.10% and then drop by -62.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 11.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

AbCellera Biologics Inc. insiders own 30.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.63%, with the float percentage being 62.56%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.82 million shares (or 7.04% of all shares), a total value of $397.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.86 million shares, is of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s that is approximately 4.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $237.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $126.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.41 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $108.39 million.