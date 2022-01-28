What Will Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) Be Like After It Jumps -4.75% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s traded shares were 2.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.12% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the DVN share is $54.26, that puts it down -4.75 from that peak though still a striking 70.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.20. The company’s market capitalization is $36.93B, and the average trade volume was 11.64 million shares over the past three months.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) registered a 0.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.12% in intraday trading to $51.80 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.40%, and it has moved by 16.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 220.08%.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Devon Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) shares have gone up 103.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3,844.44% against -9.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 147.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.76 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.73 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.28 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 194.00% and then jump by 111.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.40%. While earnings are projected to return 3855.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Devon Energy Corporation is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

Devon Energy Corporation insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.07%, with the float percentage being 90.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,098 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 76.32 million shares (or 11.27% of all shares), a total value of $2.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 54.62 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $678.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.21 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $723.64 million.