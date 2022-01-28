What Should You Do With Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s traded shares were 1.95 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $58.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.02% or $2.25. The 52-week high for the CFLT share is $94.97, that puts it down -63.04 from that peak though still a striking 35.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.71. The company’s market capitalization is $15.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) registered a 4.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.02% in intraday trading to $58.25 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.05%, and it has moved by -22.29% in 30 days. The short interest in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 7.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $109.9 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.98 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -141.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.72% per annum.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Confluent Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.91%, with the float percentage being 83.91%. Coatue Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.15 million shares (or 10.28% of all shares), a total value of $426.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.01 million shares, is of Durable Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 8.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $358.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Confluent Inc. (CFLT) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 1.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $66.95 million.