We Just Learned Something New! After Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT)’s -9.45% Loss This Week

During the recent session, Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.17% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the MNDT share is $22.80, that puts it down -65.58 from that peak though still a striking -1.23% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.94. The company’s market capitalization is $3.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.11 million shares over the past three months.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) trade information

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) registered a -2.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.17% in intraday trading to $13.77 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.45%, and it has moved by -20.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.43%. The short interest in Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) is 14.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.97 day(s) to cover.

Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mandiant Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) shares have gone down -30.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -270.97% against 18.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -208.30% this quarter and then jump 23.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -48.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $131.47 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.98 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $247.5 million and $114.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -46.90% and then jump by 16.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.90%. While earnings are projected to return 23.20% in 2022.

MNDT Dividends

Mandiant Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mandiant Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)’s Major holders

Mandiant Inc. insiders own 2.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.18%, with the float percentage being 93.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 371 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 21.98 million shares (or 9.16% of all shares), a total value of $391.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.11 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $340.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mandiant Inc. (MNDT) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 8.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.42 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $114.36 million.