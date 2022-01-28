We Just Learned Something New About MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) This Week With Its -12.15% Loss

During the last session, MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.96% or -$5.83. The 52-week high for the MXL share is $77.89, that puts it down -47.8 from that peak though still a striking 42.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.47. The company’s market capitalization is $4.18B, and the average trade volume was 605.51K shares over the past three months.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MXL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) trade information

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) registered a -9.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.96% in intraday trading to $52.70 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.15%, and it has moved by -29.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.57%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.60, which implies an increase of 30.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, MXL is trading at a discount of -89.75% off the target high and -13.85% off the low.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MaxLinear Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) shares have gone up 9.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 204.55% against 24.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 115.40% this quarter and then jump 34.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 85.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $244.74 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $241.17 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $194.72 million and $204.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.70% and then jump by 17.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.20%. While earnings are projected to return -381.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.40% per annum.

MXL Dividends

MaxLinear Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)’s Major holders

MaxLinear Inc. insiders own 7.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.77%, with the float percentage being 93.91%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 326 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.59 million shares (or 13.80% of all shares), a total value of $521.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.74 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $381.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $298.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.6 million, or about 3.38% of the stock, which is worth about $163.57 million.