UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) Investing Potential Is $4.91

During the recent session, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s traded shares were 0.93 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.00% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the UWMC share is $12.45, that puts it down -153.56 from that peak though still a striking 1.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.82. The company’s market capitalization is $8.09B, and the average trade volume was 3.28 million shares over the past three months.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. UWMC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) registered a -2.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.00% in intraday trading to $4.91 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.00%, and it has moved by -17.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.43, which implies an increase of 33.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, UWMC is trading at a discount of -83.3% off the target high and -32.38% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $661.73 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $655.19 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 354.50% in 2022, the next five years will return -14.15% per annum.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for UWM Holdings Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

UWM Holdings Corporation insiders own 0.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.56%, with the float percentage being 26.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.16 million shares (or 7.14% of all shares), a total value of $49.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $12.66 million.