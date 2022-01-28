Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Is Up 28.27% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 11.83% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s traded shares were 1.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.07% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the UONE share is $24.16, that puts it down -364.62 from that peak though still a striking 28.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.73. The company’s market capitalization is $47.35M, and the average trade volume was 395.51K shares over the past three months.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Urban One Inc. (UONE) registered a -2.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.07% in intraday trading to $5.20 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.87%, and it has moved by 9.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.45%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 13.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, UONE is trading at a discount of -15.38% off the target high and -15.38% off the low.

UONE Dividends

Urban One Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Urban One Inc. insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.95%, with the float percentage being 15.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 2.75% of all shares), a total value of $1.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49755.0 shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Urban One Inc. (UONE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60371.0, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.