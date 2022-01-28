Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA): Can A Stock That’s Up 1.78% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the TCDA share is $10.28, that puts it down -5.65 from that peak though still a striking 63.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $570.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 354.93K shares over the past three months.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. TCDA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) trade information

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.02% in intraday trading to $9.73 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.11%, and it has moved by 6.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.40%. The short interest in Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) is 1.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.67, which implies an increase of 37.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, TCDA is trading at a discount of -105.55% off the target high and 28.06% off the low.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tricida Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tricida Inc. (TCDA) shares have gone up 138.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.13% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.60% this quarter and then jump 35.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -42.30% in 2022.

TCDA Dividends

Tricida Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s Major holders

Tricida Inc. insiders own 2.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.33%, with the float percentage being 84.13%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.61 million shares (or 19.06% of all shares), a total value of $44.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.89 million shares, is of Point72 Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tricida Inc. (TCDA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $1.72 million.