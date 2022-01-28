The Time Is Right To Purchase Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG)

During the last session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares were 12.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.39% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the RIG share is $5.13, that puts it down -56.88 from that peak though still a striking 19.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.63. The company’s market capitalization is $2.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.46 million shares over the past three months.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) registered a -2.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.39% in intraday trading to $3.27 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.68%, and it has moved by 8.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.87%. The short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is 62.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.49, which implies a decrease of -31.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, RIG is trading at a discount of -22.32% off the target high and 69.42% off the low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Transocean Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares have gone down -10.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.05% against 8.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $657.02 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $643.1 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.10%. While earnings are projected to return 55.00% in 2022.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders own 7.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.13%, with the float percentage being 54.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 367 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 51.46 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $195.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.95 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 7.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $181.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF owns about 30.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.7 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $59.51 million.