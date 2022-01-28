The $2.84 Value Of Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s traded shares were 1.14 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.70% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the SHCR share is $12.81, that puts it down -351.06 from that peak though still a striking -4.23% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.96. The company’s market capitalization is $987.18M, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. SHCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) registered a -4.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.70% in intraday trading to $2.84, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.62%, and it has moved by -35.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.67, which implies an increase of 79.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SHCR is trading at a discount of -428.17% off the target high and -322.54% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $121.03 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $123.84 million by the end of Mar 2022.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Sharecare Inc. insiders own 8.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.34%, with the float percentage being 30.00%. Spring Creek Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 2.65% of all shares), a total value of $74.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.67 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 2.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $63.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.76 million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $28.06 million.