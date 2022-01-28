Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s traded shares were 6.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.74% or -$3.65. The 52-week high for the SRRA share is $29.48, that puts it down -17.97 from that peak though still a striking 45.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.68. The company’s market capitalization is $420.08M, and the average trade volume was 849.47K shares over the past three months.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SRRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.54.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) trade information

Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) registered a -12.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.74% in intraday trading to $24.99 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.64%, and it has moved by 14.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.49%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.40, which implies an increase of 38.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, SRRA is trading at a discount of -104.08% off the target high and -40.06% off the low.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sierra Oncology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) shares have gone up 38.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.05% against 16.90.

While earnings are projected to return 74.60% in 2022.

SRRA Dividends

Sierra Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s Major holders

Sierra Oncology Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.41%, with the float percentage being 79.88%. Vivo Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.92 million shares (or 12.73% of all shares), a total value of $42.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 9.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $32.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59440.0, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.3 million.