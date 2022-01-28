Should VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Revive After A -443.4% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.49% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VNET share is $44.45, that puts it down -443.4 from that peak though still a striking 11.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.49B, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VNET has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) registered a 0.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.49% in intraday trading to $8.18 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.59%, and it has moved by -6.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.36%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $143.66, which implies an increase of 94.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.34 and $263.06 respectively. As a result, VNET is trading at a discount of -3115.89% off the target high and -772.13% off the low.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VNET Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VNET Group Inc. (VNET) shares have gone down -53.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 110.63% against 6.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $275.89 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $279.68 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $210.02 million and $213.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.40% and then jump by 30.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.10%. While earnings are projected to return 105.70% in 2022.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

VNET Group Inc. insiders own 11.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.21%, with the float percentage being 93.76%. TT International Asset Management LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.11 million shares (or 8.66% of all shares), a total value of $209.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.4 million shares, is of Blackstone Inc’s that is approximately 7.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $180.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VNET Group Inc. (VNET) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 2.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $45.72 million.