Should PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) Revive After A -395.87% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.39% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the PYR share is $12.00, that puts it down -395.87 from that peak though still a striking 13.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.10. The company’s market capitalization is $544.07M, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) trade information

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) registered a 14.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.39% in intraday trading to $2.42 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.53%, and it has moved by -28.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.78%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.60, which implies a decrease of -303.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $0.60 respectively. As a result, PYR is trading at a premium of 75.21% off the target high and 75.21% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.80%. While earnings are projected to return 495.20% in 2022.

PYR Dividends

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s Major holders

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. insiders own 50.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.35%, with the float percentage being 2.70%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.91 million shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $3.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Swiss National Bank’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 0.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.46 million.