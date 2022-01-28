Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) Could Post A 76.2% Or More Growth

During the recent session, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s traded shares were 4.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.51% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the PRVB share is $15.98, that puts it down -303.54 from that peak though still a striking 14.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $237.05M, and the average trade volume was 656.56K shares over the past three months.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PRVB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) registered a 16.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.51% in intraday trading to $3.96 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.75%, and it has moved by -41.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.64, which implies an increase of 76.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, PRVB is trading at a discount of -531.31% off the target high and -102.02% off the low.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Provention Bio Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) shares have gone down -43.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.53% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.40% this quarter and then jump 13.50% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $560k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.5 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -76.90% in 2022.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Provention Bio Inc. insiders own 15.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.45%, with the float percentage being 43.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.49 million shares (or 7.09% of all shares), a total value of $28.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.2 million shares, is of Sessa Capital IM, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $8.13 million.