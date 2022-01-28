One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG)

During the last session, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s traded shares were 3.2 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $128.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the DDOG share is $199.68, that puts it down -55.82 from that peak though still a striking 45.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.73. The company’s market capitalization is $41.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.93 million shares over the past three months.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.09% in intraday trading to $128.15 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.43%, and it has moved by -27.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.15%. The short interest in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 13.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.48 day(s) to cover.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Datadog Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares have gone up 15.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.82% against -2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 83.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $291.48 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $305.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $177.53 million and $198.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 64.20% and then jump by 53.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -45.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.40% per annum.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Datadog Inc. insiders own 8.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.54%, with the float percentage being 85.72%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 804 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 20.59 million shares (or 8.01% of all shares), a total value of $2.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.96 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.68 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 7.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.44 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $910.02 million.