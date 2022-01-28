Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s traded shares were 2.21 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.09% or -$0.84. The 52-week high for the OLPX share is $30.41, that puts it down -54.37 from that peak though still a striking 9.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.88. The company’s market capitalization is $13.59B, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OLPX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) registered a -4.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.09% in intraday trading to $19.70 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.00%, and it has moved by -25.35% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.50, which implies an increase of 44.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, OLPX is trading at a discount of -153.81% off the target high and -26.9% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $156.41 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.89 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -35.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 37.30% per annum.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Olaplex Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.35%, with the float percentage being 99.63%. Advent International Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 509.78 million shares (or 78.65% of all shares), a total value of $12.49 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.09 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $222.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.97 million, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $48.15 million.