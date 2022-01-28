Now Is A Good Time To Buy AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX)

During the last session, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s traded shares were 1.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.37% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the AVDX share is $27.43, that puts it down -211.7 from that peak though still a striking -2.27% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.00. The company’s market capitalization is $1.82B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 966.26K shares over the past three months.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) registered a -7.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.37% in intraday trading to $8.80 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.14%, and it has moved by -43.55% in 30 days. The short interest in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) is 4.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.96 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.54 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $65.93 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -54.10% in 2022.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. insiders own 10.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.93%, with the float percentage being 6.59%. Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 0.73 million shares (or 0.37% of all shares), a total value of $16.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.61 million shares, is of Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd’s that is approximately 0.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.63 million.