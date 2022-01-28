NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.44% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the NG share is $10.45, that puts it down -74.17 from that peak though still a striking -1.33% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.08. The company’s market capitalization is $2.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) registered a -2.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.44% in intraday trading to $6.00 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.89%, and it has moved by -10.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.06%. The short interest in NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is 5.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 68.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, NG is trading at a discount of -366.67% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NovaGold Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) shares have gone down -23.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.67% against -3.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.30%. While earnings are projected to return -19.60% in 2022.

NG Dividends

NovaGold Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

NovaGold Resources Inc. insiders own 26.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.78%, with the float percentage being 74.69%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 279 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.86 million shares (or 7.48% of all shares), a total value of $171.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.23 million shares, is of Paulson & Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $152.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) shares are First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that First Eagle Gold Fund owns about 11.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $82.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.62 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $66.17 million.