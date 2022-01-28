My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Received An -69.61% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares were 1.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.81% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the MYSZ share is $2.97, that puts it down -661.54 from that peak though still a striking 15.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $9.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MYSZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) registered a 6.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.81% in intraday trading to $0.39 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.95%, and it has moved by -30.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.59%. The short interest in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 80.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, MYSZ is trading at a discount of -412.82% off the target high and -412.82% off the low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that My Size Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. My Size Inc. (MYSZ) shares have gone down -69.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.01% against -2.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70k as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

My Size Inc. insiders own 22.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.85%, with the float percentage being 20.46%. Truist Financial Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 2.28% of all shares), a total value of $0.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38806.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $53164.0.