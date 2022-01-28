MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Stock Dropped -35.60% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.95% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the ML share is $12.90, that puts it down -444.3 from that peak though still a striking -4.22% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $601.08M, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) registered a -5.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.95% in intraday trading to $2.37 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.11%, and it has moved by -35.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.06%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.67, which implies an increase of 72.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ML is trading at a discount of -321.94% off the target high and -237.55% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.31 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.38 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 34.90% in 2022.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

MoneyLion Inc. insiders own 32.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.74%, with the float percentage being 60.64%. StepStone Group LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.13 million shares (or 5.80% of all shares), a total value of $88.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.78 million shares, is of Atalaya Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $52.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MoneyLion Inc. (ML) shares are Arbitrage Fund and Water Island Diversified Event-Driven Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Arbitrage Fund owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.92 million.