Is Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Hit More of the Losses Given A -140.97% Dip From High?

During the last session, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s traded shares were 1.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.39% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the SBEV share is $8.94, that puts it down -140.97 from that peak though still a striking 73.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $115.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.11 million shares over the past three months.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) registered a -3.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.39% in intraday trading to $3.71 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.30%, and it has moved by 231.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.56%. The short interest in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) is 0.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.11 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -742.90% in 2022.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Splash Beverage Group Inc. insiders own 31.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.41%, with the float percentage being 2.07%. Parsons Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.