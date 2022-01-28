Is PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -35.00% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the PETV share is $14.00, that puts it down -976.92 from that peak though still a striking -50.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $13.60M, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PETV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) registered a -35.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -35.00% in intraday trading to $1.30 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -53.24%, and it has moved by -64.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.44%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 81.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PETV is trading at a discount of -438.46% off the target high and -438.46% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170k by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.80%. While earnings are projected to return -44.80% in 2022.

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

PetVivo Holdings Inc. insiders own 42.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.89%, with the float percentage being 10.16%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 4.58% of all shares), a total value of $0.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57836.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 44303.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.