Is MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -24.97% YTD?

During the last session, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.03% or $2.52. The 52-week high for the HZO share is $70.89, that puts it down -60.02 from that peak though still a striking 10.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.63. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 287.82K shares over the past three months.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) trade information

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) registered a 6.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.03% in intraday trading to $44.30 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.64%, and it has moved by -23.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.86%. The short interest in MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) is 2.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.11 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MarineMax Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MarineMax Inc. (HZO) shares have gone down -18.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 9.59% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.70% this quarter and then jump 3.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $444.1 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $522.87 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.40%. While earnings are projected to return 101.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

HZO Dividends

MarineMax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s Major holders

MarineMax Inc. insiders own 2.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.10%, with the float percentage being 104.59%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 327 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.13 million shares (or 18.81% of all shares), a total value of $200.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.9 million shares, is of American Century Companies, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $92.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MarineMax Inc. (HZO) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.47 million, or about 6.67% of the stock, which is worth about $75.9 million.