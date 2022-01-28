Is Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -18.25% YTD?

During the recent session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.49% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $68.28, that puts it down -96.43 from that peak though still a striking 0.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.47. The company’s market capitalization is $12.16B, and the average trade volume was 6.60 million shares over the past three months.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LYFT has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 42 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) registered a -0.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.49% in intraday trading to $34.76 this Thursday, 01/27/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.10%, and it has moved by -19.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.43%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.62, which implies an increase of 47.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, LYFT is trading at a discount of -173.3% off the target high and 10.82% off the low.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares have gone down -38.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.94% against 6.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 117.20% this quarter and then jump 125.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $939.51 million as predicted by 30 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $991.23 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $569.9 million and $608.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 64.90% and then jump by 62.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 50.90% in 2022.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc. insiders own 12.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.31%, with the float percentage being 94.11%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 703 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 48.84 million shares (or 14.71% of all shares), a total value of $2.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.59 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 7.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.37 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 20.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $919.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.85 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $420.78 million.